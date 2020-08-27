Thousands of Americans across the country turned out over the weekend to participate in organized “Save the Post Office” rallies.
Over the past few weeks, United States Postal Service (USPS) mailboxes have been locked up and relocated, postal workers’ overtime hours have been slashed and mail-sorting machines have been decommissioned.
On Monday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy lamely pushed back on criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle that the internal operational changes he is implementing to improve service and cut costs are having the opposite effect.
Democrats accused DeJoy of deliberately trying to thwart mail-in voting, which is expected to surge this year as a result of the coronavirus. DeJoy, the first postmaster general in nearly 20 years without direct experience working for the Postal Service, countered by promising mail-in ballots will be delivered on time this fall.
DeJoy eventually relented, saying he would suspend — not reverse — cost-cutting initiatives until after the election, however, he promised more “dramatic” changes are on the horizon for the USPS to ensure it remains financially viable.
Meanwhile, mail volume is down by as much as 30 percent because of the pandemic, which has exacerbated the financial woes for an agency that has been running multibillion-dollar deficits for years. The USPS lost $8.8 billion last year and could lose as much as $22 billion over the next 18 months.
President Trump says he opposes any kind of bailout for the USPS because it could assist more Americans voting by mail, which he fears would lead to fraud and benefit Democrats.
The USPS, an American institution with roots that go back some 245 years when Benjamin Franklin became the country’s first postmaster general, is in deep trouble.
And that was the case even before the onset of the coronavirus and recent attempts to politicize it over the upcoming presidential election and the issue of mail-in ballots.
Without a financial bailout, the USPS isn’t going to have enough funds to operate this winter. That is the short-term prognosis.
Unless Congress strikes some sort of grand bargain for postal reform that fundamentally changes the laws that govern the agency, its long-term prognosis is equally as bleak.
Those reforms must include fixing the way the USPS funds its retiree health care benefits and the way it sets its rates. Ultimately, it must also include collective bargaining reforms, including a requirement that all union decisions consider the financial health of the USPS.
Rural America needs the USPS. It is a lifeline for many Americans who rely on it for everything from life-saving medications to benefit checks.
The USPS is mandated to provide service to everyone, including to those who live in remote ZIP codes where private carriers won’t go because it is not profitable.
These rural Americans overwhelmingly voted for President Trump, and they are angry over what is happening to the Postal Service.
That’s why Congress better take the threats to the USPS seriously and step up to tackle the necessary reforms and funding to preserve this institution.