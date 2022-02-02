February is Black History Month. It is an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate the many contributions of Black Americans in our nation’s history.
Those achievements include the central role Blacks have played in the U.S. military. Dating back to the American Revolution, Black Americans have been an indispensable part of the history and success of the U.S. military.
Without a doubt, our military history is a point of pride for many Americans, but the achievements of Black Americans in that service hasn’t always received the due it should.
In countless ways, the courage of Black Americans has defined the U.S. military since our country’s birth.
That is even more compelling when you consider that during periods of our nation’s history, Black serviceman had to fight for the right to serve their country. That part of American history deserves a fresh retelling.
That is the message of Matthew M. “Fritz” Mihelcic, commander-in-chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Black veterans, like all veterans, “have served, sacrificed and been shaped profoundly in the wars that have made this nation the greatest on earth,” Mihelcic writes in the latest issue of the VFW magazine.
That service dates back to our country’s founding. Black Americans have served in every U.S. war to date, from the Revolutionary War to the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. These Americans served with distinction, and too often their stories have not been recognized.
Take for instance the 369th infantry, an all-Black regiment under the command of mostly white officers and who came to be known as the “Harlem Hellfighters.”
They were among the first U.S. troops to deploy to France in World War I and would earn a reputation as among the toughest. They fought at Chateau-Thierry and Belleau Wood for a total of 191 days in combat — longer than any other American unit in the war.
In the spring of 1918, they were attacked by German troops, suffering a number of casualties but refusing to surrender. The outfit’s tenacity caused their commander, Col. William Hayward to remark, “My men never retire, they go forward or they die.” Indeed, the 369th was the first Allied unit to reach the Rhine.
The Harlem Hellfighters became the first Americans to receive the Croix de Guerre – a French military decoration for valor. A total of 171 of the Hellfighters received individual medals for their bravery — making them among the most decorated units of the war.
The extraordinary valor of the 369th earned them fame in Europe and America at the time. But memories fade. We wonder how many Americans today are aware of their valor?
The Hellfighters’ story is just one of many examples of heroism, determination and service that Black Americans have contributed to the U.S. military. There are many more. And this is a good time to remember and celebrate them.