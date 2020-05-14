The unemployment numbers that came from the federal government revealed that the unemployment rate in April hit 14.7 percent, the highest since the Great Depression. But is it even higher?
A former chief economist for the Labor Department, Heida Shierholz, said 6.4 million people who were out of work in April didn’t look for a job and weren’t even counted as unemployed. Including them, the unemployment rate tops 19 percent. That’s not all.
The Associated Press reported that an additional 7.5 million workers have been mistakenly classified as “employed, not at work” when they actually were jobless last month and should have been counted as unemployed, according to Shierholz, who now works at the liberal Economic Policy Institute. Add those numbers to the mix, the jobless rate shoots up to 23.6 percent — not far behind the all-time unemployment peak of roughly 25 percent from 1933.
What to believe in regards to the actual jobless rate right now seems to be up for grabs. We know it’s high, but just how high, who knows the correct number because of the different classes of unemployment and other reporting categories. The number of claims for unemployment benefits probably is a better way of determining the jobless number, but there are people out of work who don’t qualify for benefits.
It’s difficult to realize just how damaging the pandemic has been to the economy. We are learning also the high number of businesses, especially in the small category, that just don’t have the reserves to survive a crisis such as this. Most of the economic experts do not see a rapid rebound.