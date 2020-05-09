Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Allied Supreme Commander in World War II, could be a man of few words. When the unconditional surrender of Germany happened May 7, 1945, at 2:41 a.m. at Allied Headquarters in Reims, France, Gen. Eisenhower asked his staff for ideas about a victory statement. Hearing none that satisfied him, Ike wrote his own: “The mission of this Allied Force was fulfilled at 0241, local time, May 7, 1945.”
Memory of that simple statement came to mind on the 75th anniversary of V-E Day (Victory in Europe) this past May 8, which was Friday. The official announcement of the victory was to be made the day after the signing. The embargo on the announcement was broken by a German radio station, which said the war had ended. The Associated Press then made the announcement to the world. A slightly modified document was signed May 8 in Berlin. That’s the official day for V-E Day in America.
In January 1946, Gen. Eisenhower said this: “I hate war as only a soldier who has lived it can, only as one who has seen its brutality, its futility, its stupidity.”
Combat veterans generally will agree with those words.
President Harry Truman ended his V-E Day statement with “our victory is only half over” since the United States and its Allies were still fighting Japan. He ended with a plea to Japan’s leaders to lay down their arms in unconditional surrender — the only terms President Roosevelt said he would accept from Germany and Japan before his death.
V-E Day was 75 years ago but the memories linger on with the people still living who were alive during World War II.