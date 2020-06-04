Sen. Roy Blunt is a veteran government official, from his courthouse days in Springfield, to his days in state government in Jefferson City, to his time in the nation’s Capitol as a member of the U.S. Senate. He has rural roots but fits well in an urban setting as well.
He’s a down-to-earth public servant who also has been a college president and has taught history. From experience he knows of what he speaks.
Sen. Blunt issued a statement that has much value as we review conditions today. He commented on the unrest caused by the police killing of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis and the protests that have resulted in violent conditions in cities, even near the White House. America has been “brought to a moment of reckoning” again. He said Americans have a right to demand justice and to protest, but we can’t allow their message to be “drowned out by those who are exploiting this moment to destroy communities and put more innocent lives at risk.” Sen. Blunt said he appreciates law enforcement officers and National Guardsmen and -women “who have put their safety on the line to respond to this crisis.”
The senator said it is just like after the death of Michael Brown in Ferguson, “we must confront the fact that millions of Americans don’t feel safe because of the color of their skin.” We should acknowledge the pain and fear they feel. There are challenges “we have to address for everyone to trust that they will be treated equally under the law.” He said, “tragedy is a tough teacher, but that makes it ever more important to learn from tragedy. Let’s learn from this. Let’s listen to one another and work together to become the nation we ought to be.”
Amen.