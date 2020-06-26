There won’t be any art, vendors, entertainment or food, but thankfully there will still be wine.
Due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 virus, Downtown Washington Inc. announced a scaled-back version of its 2020 Art Fair & Winefest this week.
Dubbed Winefest Pick-Up, the event will be a drive-thru that offers Missouri-made wines Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Downtown Washington Post Office.
Downtown Washington Inc. made the right call in canceling the festival, which is traditionally held in May. Organizers acknowledged this week that there are still too many obstacles to safely hold the full-scale event, which typically draws thousands of people from across the Midwest to downtown Washington. Instead, they’ve come up with a creative alternative for their top fund-
raiser.
They are not alone in that challenge.
In Wednesday’s Missourian, reporter Kristen Dragotto wrote about how the cancellation of the Washington Town & Country Fair was impacting nonprofits and other organizations, which typically derive a significant portion of their budgets from that event. It’s another casualty of COVID-19, which is exacting a tremendous toll on nonprofits and charitable organizations across the county and the country.
So drive up and drink up and support the Winefest Pick-Up Party on July 11.
Even if you don’t enjoy wine, you can still make a donation to Downtown Washington — an organization that has done so much over its 30-plus-year history for the revitalization of our great downtown.
These are difficult times for many nonprofits and service organizations which, like many businesses, are scrambling to make ends meet.
Now, more than ever, they need our support.