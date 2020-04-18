When it comes to statistics about the death toll in China from the coronavirus, will the world ever know the truth? About 1,300 deaths from the virus were added to the total Friday from the city of Wuhan by Chinese officials.
The addition of the deaths raised the official toll in Wuhan to 3,869. While China has yet to update its national total, the revised total pushes up China’s total to 4,632 deaths from an earlier number of 3,342.
The announcement Friday confirmed suspicions that many more people died than the “official” total showed.
China is now saying that deaths at home were undercounted since there was no room for the sick people in hospitals, mistakes in reporting deaths by a medical staff that was overwhelmed with work, and some medical institutions that were not linked to the epidemic information network.
A Chinese official said deaths outside of hospitals were not registered previously and some medical institutions reported deaths late or not at all.
The fact is the world probably will never know what the death total is in China from the virus.
The Chinese can’t be trusted. The country will hide anything from public view that makes it look bad.
President Donald Trump said the United States will stop funding the World Health Organization because of its late reporting to the world on the virus in China.