After more than 18 years of the war in Afghanistan, will our troops really be heading home? According to the peace agreement reached this past weekend, American troops are supposed to begin leaving almost immediately. The Taliban is to begin negotiations with Afghanistan groups beginning March 10. The meeting also will include the Afghan government. The purpose of the meeting is to decide how to govern the country and to share power.
Will it work to share power for governing? We doubt it.
But it’s time for the United States to leave Afghanistan. In fact, it is overdue.
The fact that we have the warring factions agreeing to talk is progress toward a peaceful transition of power. However, from past experience with the factions, there is no clear sense for optimism.
According to The Wall Street Journal and other reports, it is not clear what the format will be, the presence of a mediator, composition of the negotiating teams, where the process will take place, these facts raise questions whether the intra-Afghan agreement process will happen. The U.S. envoy for Afghan affairs during both the Obama and Trump years has said the whole thing might blow up on the launch pad. He doubts whether it will happen.
The U.S. has about 13,000 troops in Afghanistan and the military plans to spend three to five months to draw down to roughly 8,600 troops. Allied forces who have assisted America are expected to reduce their troops there also.
Observers say it could take 18 months for all of our troops to leave thecountry. That depends on how successful the pact signed Saturday will be. There is supposed to be a cease-fire after the pact is signed. Will that happen and how long will it last? No one really knows.
There have been other factors that make this process difficult to predict on success. One is the large number of Taliban prisoners of war, who number in the thousands.
If ever there was doubt about a war agreement being successful, this is it. It does give us the opportunity to get out of Afghanistan, but with the people involved in the negotiations, how can we be optimistic about the outcome?
The lingering question about our involvement is whether it was worth the price Americans have paid, in combat deaths, the thousands of wounded troops, the expense in dollars of having our troops there for so long, and whether our help to the Afghanistan people accomplished what the goal was. Do the Afghan people appreciate what we have tried to do for them in trying to preserve a democracy, to instill basic rights for women and to give the people the opportunity for a better life?