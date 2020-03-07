They are commonly called feral hogs, or wild hogs. For the past several years, maybe longer, they’ve been gaining in attention. Just this past week, state Sen. Dave Schatz of Sullivan devoted his weekly column to the menacing threat they pose. The Missouri Press Association sent out a press release about the same time warning about a pending “explosion” of these hogs in our state.
We heard mention of them for years from hunters who have encountered them.
These wild hogs are mainly in the southern part of Missouri but are moving north. The warning is about an “explosion” of them in the state. Sen. Schatz said they breed at an incredible rate.
Why are they a menace? Because they destroy farmland. They often travel in groups and can “root up dozens of farm acres in one night,” Sen. Schatz wrote. The damage they cause to the land can lead to erosion. They are a menace to the environment. They also eat food in the wild that usually is consumed by more desirable wildlife.
In the news release by Seth Bodine of the Missouri News Network, he reported that Michael Bodenchuk, director of Texas Wildlife Services, said Missouri should “be bracing for a ‘pig bomb.’ ” In Texas, the wild hog population started growing slowly, then from 2006 to 2010, it exploded with a growth rate of 21 percent per year, nearly doubling over a five-year period. The consequence, even with removal programs in place, the wild hog population resulted in $89 million in crop damage.
Missouri Extension said the hogs eat row crops, damage local ecosystems and feed on calves, lambs and goats.
Bodenchuk told Missouri lawmakers that he thinks Missouri is in the same place that Texas was about 35 years ago.
Wild hogs cause around$2-2.5 billion in damages per year nationally, and the wild hogs now are found in about 40 states.
The wild hogs breed rapidly and can adjust to almost any habitat. You don’t hear much about it, but it is known that the wild hog population is partly caused by people introducing them into the wild for hunting. We have talked to hunters who have come across them while hunting deer and other game.
Sen. Schatz said he doesn’t believe urban areas like St. Louis County have the hog problem, but it is becoming relevant in parts of his district. The Missouri Department of Conservation, according to Sen. Schatz, has been battling the wild hogs for years and has settled on a strategy of trapping large groups of hogs and terminating them.
Dale Nolte, manager for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s national feral swine program, said in 2014 Congress gave the USDA funding to establish a national feral swine program. That program gives about $750,000 to support Missouri’s removal efforts. According to state statistics, through a trapping program, 9,365 feral hogs were removed from the state in 2018. Nolte said Missouri is taking the proper steps to eradicate wild swine.
A wild hog presence in Missouri extends right to Franklin County’s southern border, according to a map provided by Sen. Schatz.