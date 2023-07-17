The federal debt is on course to rise from 98 percent of gross domestic product at present to 115 percent by 2033, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office. This represents a slight improvement over its trajectory before the bipartisan debt limit deal President Biden signed June 2, but a risky level all the same. It’s nine percentage points above the previous record of 106 percent just after World War II.

Debt levels this high force government to divert vast resources from potentially productivity-enhancing public investments to interest payments and, over time, could slow economic growth and increase the chances of a fiscal crisis, as the Congressional Budget Office warned in its latest long-term forecast for the budget and economy published June 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.