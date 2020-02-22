President Trump has pledged to work with Democrats on reducing the skyrocketing cost of prescription drugs.
That’s hopeful news for millions of Americans who cannot afford the high cost of medications they rely on to keep them functioning or even alive.
But U.S. citizens aren’t waiting for a solution from Washington, D.C. An increasing number of them are purchasing medications in other countries where they are sold at a fraction of the cost of the U.S.
Now, even states are looking at foreign drug markets to save money.
The Associated Press reported that Utah has set up a pilot program that allows state employees to buy certain high-cost medications in Mexico and Canada at steep discounts compared to U.S. prices. The savings are so great in some instances that the state’s insurer pays for the flights of the employees to Mexico or Canada to buy the medications.
Why are drug prices less expensive in other countries? The answer, like many aspects of our country’s health care system, is complicated and depends on who you ask.
The White House released a study this past week that blamed foreign governments which are artificially suppressing drug prices by acting as the sole purchaser of medications, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. In other words, foreign governments are exercising monopsony power — the ability to pay below market prices because sellers can’t go elsewhere.
Some health care experts call the White House study bunk, attributing the price differences to drug manufacturers’ ability to raise prices in the U.S., not governments’ ability to keep them down abroad.
To be sure, there are inherent risks in purchasing drugs in foreign countries that don’t have the same level of regulations and safeguards in place that the U.S. does.
But that isn’t stopping Americans who need the drugs and can’t afford them in the U.S. It’s ridiculous that citizens of this country have to travel to foreign countries to get prescription medications at affordable prices.
When states start sanctioning the practice, it’s a strong indication that prescription drug pricing reforms are overdue.
If foreign governments can act to keep prices affordable for their citizens, why can’t ours?