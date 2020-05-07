e admit to being a slow learner when it comes to a number of things, but for the life of this writer we can’t understand the Missouri General Assembly’s stance on a sales tax on products purchased via the internet.
Why is the General Assembly taking such a backward position on this issue? Missouri is one of two states that does not collect a sales tax on online purchases. Why are members of the General Assembly turning their backs on this issue, which is totally unfair to local merchants that put them in office, believing they would help their local communities?
e have yet to see one of these giant online companies that have stepped forward to help local communities. Do they support local United Fund campaigns? NO. Do they support the multitude of local fund drives for local causes? NO. Do they support our educational institutions, from the local ones to the university level? NO. Do they come forward to support our local food pantries? NO. Do they support the Washington Town and Country Fair, and other fairs in the state? NO. Do they ever support local foundations? NO. Do they support Honor Flight and other organizations that help military veterans? NO.
ave they ever supported the livestock auction exhibitors at the Washington Fair? NO. Have they ever supported our local service club projects that pour funds back into the community to benefit the people? NO.
We could go on and on about how local businesses support the communitieswhere they are located. They do it year after year!
Yet these local businesses have been placed at a great disadvantage, placed in an unfair position, on unlevel business playing fields because these giant corporations are allowed to operate in Missouri without collecting sales taxes.
Why are members of the General Assembly allowing this to happen? Why are they turning their backs on people who elected them? They should be held accountable by voters.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 gave its OK to the collection of sales taxes on internet purchases.
Do members of the General Assembly realize to what extent that cities, counties and the state depend on sales taxes to operate?
The St. Louis City Board of Aldermen has called on the members of the General Assembly to pass legislation allowing the state, counties and municipalities to collect sales taxes in their jurisdictions. The board passed a resolution directed at the General Assembly to enact legislation that provides for the collection of sales taxes on online purchases. Franklin County and the municipalities in the county should pass similar resolutions.
There is still time in this session of the General Assembly to pass such legislation. Gov. Mike Parson favors taxing online sales. He recognizes the unfairness of the present situation.
The time has come for members of the General Assembly to act.