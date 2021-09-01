Washington is perhaps best known as a river town. Its history is inextricably tied to the Missouri River.
But the large crowd that turned out on the riverfront Monday wasn’t there to gaze at the Big Muddy. They were there to catch a glimpse of Union Pacific’s “Big Boy” 4014, the world’s largest operating steam locomotive, which was making a whistle-stop in Washington.
Judging by the size of the crowd and the smiles on faces, you could make a strong case Washington is also a train town.
Our city’s love affair with trains mirrors that of the nation’s and was on full display Monday along Front Street. The fascination with a relic of a bygone steam-driven era was in full bloom. The heyday of train travel in the U.S. may be a thing of the past, but millions of Americans still have a soft spot in their hearts for anything related to the rails. That was clear on Monday.
Train enthusiasts, young and old, came from near and far to see “Big Boy” roar into town. They overwhelmed downtown. So many people showed up that police had to help direct traffic. It was a bona fide event — the perfect event for a train town.
“Big Boy,” the star of the show, has been generating excitement all along its 2021 tour of the Midwest. The tour started Aug. 5 in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and when it is over, it will have covered 10 states with stops in hundreds of communities along its route. Washington was fortunate to be one of those whistle-stops.
Union Pacific understands marketing. “Big Boy” is the perfect promotional vehicle for spotlighting our country’s rail heritage.
No. 4014, built in 1941, lives up to its name. Three 40-foot school buses would fit inside the locomotive that stretches 132 feet long and more than 16 feet high. The massive steam engine weighs 1.2 million pounds. No. 4014 steamed more than a million miles on its Cheyenne-to-Ogden route before being retired in 1961, according to Cheyenne.org. It spent the next 52 years resting at RailGiants Train Museum in Pomona, California.
In 2013, Union Pacific decided to reacquire and restore the locomotive to commemorate the 150-year anniversary of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad. The recommissioned “Big Boy” made its debut journey in 2019. It has been delighting train lovers ever since.
The restoration of “Big Boy” was a smart move by Union Pacific. So was scheduling a stop in Washington. The river city has a long affinity with trains and even boasts it own model train museum.
From its inception, city leaders have worked hard to maintain passenger rail service here. They have made necessary investments to make our train station a destination spot. In 1999, the city restored the station and created a railroad heritage park. Over the years, city officials have collaborated with lawmakers to ensure Amtrak trains stop in Washington.
The city deserves credit for recognizing the community’s passion for trains. The “Big Boy” whistle-stop in Washington was icing on the cake.