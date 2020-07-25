It’s hard to watch the civil unrest in Portland. It’s equally hard to watch the federal response which has seriously exacerbated the problem.
History will mark 2020 as the year America descended into a dark hole of dysfunction. You can make a strong case that Portland is the epicenter of that dysfunction.
For weeks, the northeast city, once labeled a progressive nirvana, has been beset by violent protests where activists have set fires, vandalized government property and attacked police with impunity.
The protests were originally spurred by the Black Lives Matter Movement but have been hijacked by various groups and factions, including Antifa and other leftist agitators.
It’s now a mishmash of angry and often violent demonstrators. But the ones professing “anarchy” are drawing the most attention and concern.
The nightly images of looting and property damage in Portland are making Americans cringe. But so are the federal officers sent by President Trump to help restore order.
According to reports, hordes of federal officers are roaming the streets, throwing flash-bang grenades and deploying tear gas at protesters. They have shot an unarmed demonstrator in the head with an impact munition, and detained others by throwing them in the back of unmarked vans.
The federal agents, dressed in plain clothes or camouflage and driving unmarked cars, are making a bad situation worse in Portland.
Instead of helping tamp down tension, their tactics have ratcheted up the melee. The undercover federal agents are drawing comparisons to the secret police and Gestapo agents of Nazi Germany and other fascist regimes.
President Trump has promised to send federal law enforcement agents to other Democratic-led cities across the country to deal with protests and crime issues moving his strategy beyond Portland. Many accuse him of exploiting these issues as he pivots to a law-and-order campaign strategy to rally his base as his poll numbers slip.
Officials in those cities, fearing the same backlash that has inflamed the Portland protests, are pushing back on Trump, telling him the federal forces are not welcome. Some have even threatened to arrest federal agents, setting up a showdown between opposing law enforcement agencies in the field.
It’s not just Democrats who are questioning Trump’s use of federal officers in cities. Tom Ridge, ex-Homeland Security secretary and former two-term Republican Pennsylvania governor, said “it would be a cold day in hell before he would consent to an uninvited, unilateral intervention into one my cities.”
None of this, the out-of-control protests or the reckless unilateral use of federal troops, inspires confidence that our country is headed for the healing and common cause it so desperately needs right now.
Rather, it portends unnerving concerns of an impending constitutional crisis.