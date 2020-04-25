As we move closer to a reopening of businesses in the state and in counties, when is the right time to do it? It’s a guessing game and there’s a gambling element to it.
It’s a gamble because if there is another surge of COVID-19, there will be agreement it was too soon for reopening, and if more deaths occur it will strengthen the argument that it was the wrong decision.
There are pockets of evidence that a decline in the coronavirus pandemic has occurred but it’s hardly conclusive.
Franklin County is one of the few counties in the state that is easing restrictions, beginning this weekend, and the state is moving toward a May 4 date for lifting the stay-at-home order. There is an atmosphere of uncertainty about the wisdom of reopening too soon.
Public protests started to occur this past week about the delay in not reopening the state.
Franklin County decided to move forward with a gradual reopening program. Social distancing of people is still being urged.
The stay-at-home directive except for essential businesses has caused a widespread economic decline. Unemployment claims have reached record numbers. Small businesses especially have been hurt. Recovery, even with federal aid, is unlikely for some small businesses and the future for them is dark.
Recognizing how the shutdown has affected so many people adds to the reopening gradually position. If the decision proves to be wrong, and the virus continues to spread, the shutdown order could be revived.
The gradual reopening of businesses is a cautious approach and may turn out to be the right decision. But it’s still a gamble.