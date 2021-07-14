Dave Schatz isn’t surprised Gov. Mike Parson vetoed a bill that exempted Franklin County from the St. Louis area’s federally mandated vehicle emissions testing program.
Realistically, the governor didn’t have a choice, the Missouri Senate President Pro Tem acknowledged. Parson, who campaigned on improving Missouri’s infrastructure, risked forfeiting federal transportation dollars had he approved the legislation.
It was a risk the pro-transportation governor wasn’t willing to take. Schatz, who has worked closely with Parson on a number of infrastructure initiatives, understands the political calculation.
But that doesn’t make it any less frustrating that the county he represents is unfairly stuck in bureaucratic limbo.
The governor’s own veto message highlights Schatz’s longstanding objection to the emission testing program.
“By exempting such noncompliant counties, Missouri would violate the federal Clean Air Act and would lose significant funding for certain highway projects and grants in the St. Louis area in the amount of $52 million annually,” Parson wrote in his veto letter.
The problem, Schatz emphatically states, is that Franklin County is in compliance with federal air quality standards and has been for some time.
We are no longer a “noncompliant” county, as Parson stated in his veto letter — stop treating us as such. Stop punishing us for the foul emissions of others, namely St. Louis County and City.
For Schatz, the question is clear: When does the vehicle emission testing program, the bane of every car owner, end for Franklin County?
He has been trying to get an answer to that question from state and federal officials for years. He has been working unsuccessfully with the same officials to exempt our county from the program.
In his veto message, Parson said the Department of Natural Resources already has submitted a plan to the EPA requesting the removal of Franklin and Jefferson counties from the emission testing program.
That plan is still being reviewed, the governor explained in his veto announcement.
Schatz has heard this kind of bureaucratic two-step before from other state officials. It’s why he pushed for the legislation Parson vetoed and why he says he is willing to call the feds’ “bluff” that they will actually pull the transportation funding.
After all, the emission tests are a hassle and an added expense to owning a vehicle. They also are increasingly unnecessary as technology to reduce emissions has improved significantly since testing began across the country in the mid-1980s. Newer cars run much cleaner. They are not the same contributors to air pollution they once were.
If Franklin County isn’t the source of St. Louis’ air quality programs, why are we still subject to the penalties imposed by the feds on the St. Louis region? It’s a fair question that deserves an answer.
Schatz says he will continue to raise the question despite the veto. But he isn’t optimistic. If the feds wouldn’t provide an answer under the Trump administration, he doesn’t expect one from the Biden administration.