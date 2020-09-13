It’s a presidential election year and there are reports making the rounds about what the candidates said in the past, aimed at showing they are unfit for the presidency.
A report surfaced last week, which was published in the Atlantic magazine, that purported that President Donald Trump in 2018 said Americans who died in war were “losers” and “suckers.”
Of course, Trump denied the report. Members of his camp said what was reported was an outright lie.
Four anonymous people who claimed they had firsthand knowledge of the conversation alleged the president said those words. It’s hard to believe the president would say such things since he has a record of supporting the military and praising the troops on many occasions. We question the publishing of such an article since the people who reported the conversations were not identified. At this writing, there hasn’t been any confirmation that what was reported is true.
The story stated the president said those words when he was scheduled to visit a military cemetery in France in 2018, but canceled the trip because bad weather made it hazardous to fly by helicopter to the location outside of Paris. The White House attributed the cancellation to bad weather in its official statement.
The president reportedly said, “Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.” Trump told members of the press late last Thursday that he respects members of the military. “I would be willing to swear on anything that I never said that about our fallen heroes.”
Challenger Joe Biden was quick to call the reported remarks “disgusting” if they are true.
Then on Friday, the president’s former press secretary, Sarah Sanders, said the Atlantic article was “total BS.” The president’s deputy chief of staff for communications, Dan Scavino, said he was with the president in France, and the story was “complete lies.”
There are many allegations made in presidential elections, especially about candidates, which are not true, experience has taught us. To publish such reports without naming the sources is sloppy journalism.