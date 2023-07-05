In August 2022, the Biden administration decreed $379 billion worth of debt forgiveness for 43 million student borrowers, based on its interpretation of a 20-year-old statute clearly intended to authorize only more selective and limited relief. On Friday, a 6-3 majority of the Supreme Court agreed with Missouri that this interpretation was too creative and must be voided, though to decide the case, the court resorted to creative interpretation of its own — regarding the state’s standing to sue. In this contest between the imperial executive and the imperial judiciary, the current Congress was mostly a bystander, though both chambers did recently vote by narrow but bipartisan majorities to overturn President Biden’s plan (special rules barred a Senate filibuster). Mr. Biden vetoed that resolution on June 7.

This is not a great moment for the separation of powers. But at least the net effect is positive in policy terms. Mr. Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was a mistake, and not only because of its high cost and shaky statutory foundation. The plan offered $10,000 for individuals making less than $125,000 a year, and $20,000 for borrowers who were previously recipients of Pell Grants for low-income students. Even so, some $140 billion of the benefit would accrue to relatively well-educated, mostly White students from affluent family backgrounds, according to an analysis by Adam Looney of the Brookings Institution. Every dollar of relief would come from the broader taxpaying public, mostly made up of workers who did not attend or complete college. There’s nothing in it at all for those who saved for college and didn’t borrow.

