It is really not a surprise that voters in the Democratic primary ranked health care as the most important issue the country faces.
That’s what a survey by AP VoteCast revealed.
Health care ranked above climate change, the economy, race relations, foreign policy and other issues among Democratic voters. That’s what roughly half of the voters said in the survey.
Nine in 10 said they want a nominee who can beat Trump. Eight in 10 said it was important to have a strong leader “who cares for people.” Six out of 10 said it was important that the leader have the “best policy ideas” and is willing to “work across the aisle.”
Seven out of 10 of the voters said the nominee should have the “right experience.”
About three-quarters of black voters supported the former vice president.
The survey was conducted for seven days right up to the closing of the polls. The interviews were with a sample of registered voters drawn from the state voter file.