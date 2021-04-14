Its official name is The American Jobs Plan. But it is commonly referred to as the “infrastructure bill.”
And that is one of its biggest problems.
President Joe Biden’s sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure spending plan is taking on water because in reality it has less to do with traditional infrastructure — things like upgrading roads and bridges — than it does it with a grab bag of other more controversial Democratic policy objectives.
Biden says the historic expenditure will “rebuild the backbone of America.” But it may run aground because of misleading messaging around the word “infrastructure.”
The public has grown weary of politicians calling or selling legislation as something that it isn’t. So it’s not surprising that critics have seized on Biden’s infrastructure plan as a Trojan horse for other spending priorities that have nothing to do with infrastructure in the traditional sense.
Approximately $620 billion of the proposal would be devoted to transportation infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public transportation and airport improvements. Another $650 billion is earmarked for what some are calling domestic infrastructure — things like broadband internet, drinking water, housing and education programs.
Additionally, the president proposes spending $580 billion on investments in the business sector, research and development and workforce development, as well as another $400 billion for the elderly and disabled under Medicaid. There is money for building, preserving or retrofitting more than 2 million homes and billions more for electric vehicle incentives, including building a network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030.
These are some of the many elements of the American Jobs Plan that don’t make the cut as infrastructure, at least in the way many people think of the term. Although many of the spending proposals are worthy policy objectives, they have become targets of criticism on the basis that they don’t belong in an infrastructure bill.
To be fair, though the media and public call the initiative an infrastructure plan, the Biden administration is careful to call it by its official name and stress that it’s really about creating and protecting jobs. But they have leaned heavily on the pure infrastructure components in selling the plan. That’s because there is bipartisan consensus that our nation’s infrastructure does need to be revitalized.
But the critique is that Democrats are trying to advance a much more ambitious social agenda — including on issues like inequality and climate change — that extend far beyond what’s conventionally characterized as infrastructure, according to political scientist Thomas Gift.
The other sticking point is how President Biden suggests paying for the proposal. The plan relies heavily on increasing corporate taxes, raising the basic tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent while also reducing or eliminating deductions. Even some Democrats say that isn’t going to fly.
Biden said he is willing to compromise on his plan, which many say is nothing more than a Democratic wish list. If this bill does pass, its final form will probably bear little resemblance to its original form. If that’s the case, we hope what does survive is something that upgrades our nation’s infrastructure under a definition we can all agree on — the roads-and-bridges kind of infrastructure.