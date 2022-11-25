The New World has caught up: there are now vineyards and wineries in all 50 states. From Volcano Winery in Hawaii to the southernmost winery in Homestead, Florida, there are many hopeful people and places trying to develop their own wine cultures. But very few of these places have the résumé and history of the Missouri River valley just west of St. Louis.

Missouri grapes and wineries have made the news more often in the past two years than they have since a Missouri wine was named “the best red wine of all nations” at a wine competition in Vienna in the late 1800s!