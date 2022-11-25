The New World has caught up: there are now vineyards and wineries in all 50 states. From Volcano Winery in Hawaii to the southernmost winery in Homestead, Florida, there are many hopeful people and places trying to develop their own wine cultures. But very few of these places have the résumé and history of the Missouri River valley just west of St. Louis.
Missouri grapes and wineries have made the news more often in the past two years than they have since a Missouri wine was named “the best red wine of all nations” at a wine competition in Vienna in the late 1800s!
Missouri has a unique history of wine-making and grape-growing success. In 1981, a century after that recognition in Vienna, Augusta became the first American Viticultural Area — a year before the Napa Valley received the same designation. Missouri’s acclaim resulted from the work of Lucien Dressel, a Missouri winery owner who helped revitalize the Missouri wine industry in the 1970s. Sommeliers around the world also know that grape rootstock imported from Missouri helped save the French wine industry from disease in the 1800s.
For the past 170 years Missouri vintners have achieved all of this by growing grapes that can survive our fluctuating — often frigid — winter temperatures and high summer humidity. These are grape varieties that are unknown to most wine drinkers, Norton, Vignoles, Chambourcin and Seyval. Even with our changing climate, grapes like Cabernet, Chardonnay, and Pinot Noir can’t be successfully grown here (I’m speaking from experience).
But the long-term key to the future of our grape expectations is not grape varieties. It’s not planting vineyards or building wineries. It’s not buying the most advanced wine-making equipment or designing the most striking labels. There is something more important to the success of a wine-making destination than any of these.
America’s, and probably the world’s, best known wine destination is the Napa Valley. Napa’s Mediterranean climate, scattered small towns, and location just a short drive from San Francisco make for a grape-growing mecca.
However as they looked at their future way back in the 1960s, Napa County leaders saw this list of remarkable advantages as something that also held the potential to destroy the natural beauty and rural ambience that was the area’s greatest asset. They realized the need to develop a plan to protect what people came to Napa for — the rustic and open feel of the valley itself. They established the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve.
A recent article about Napa asked, “What really draws people to the Napa Valley”?
The answer? “Yes, the region has great restaurants and incredible wines, but what really drives people to visit the valley is its natural beauty. The magnificence of the Napa Valley lies in its dramatic landscapes and lush vineyards, which lure people to the area. What few visitors realize is that these vistas might not exist today without the Napa Valley Agricultural Preserve.”
For the Missouri River valley too, the answer may be maintaining our rural character! Looking to the future to preserve what draws people in and brings them back. Without the foresight of 1960s government leaders and vineyard owners, the Napa Valley the world knows today would not exist. While we may not find a “Napa-style” solution, there are many ways to encourage land conservation and historic preservation.
Spectacular wineries have been built and five-star amenities have been added, but what has drawn people to Napa — and what will draw them to Missouri’s wine-growing areas — is the relaxed feeling of being in wine country. What creates a true wine destination, as Napa can attest, is a landscape that has a rural and open feel. America has plenty of tourist destinations with attractions of all kinds. But there are very few true wine destinations with expanses of rolling hills, unbroken agricultural vistas with century-old trees dotting the landscape — and shady winery terraces to take in the view.
America’s prized wine destinations are not sought after because they built wineries and attractions. They are sought after because they respect the land where the vines grow. Today, Missouri’s community leaders and winery and vineyard owners have the opportunity to consider what they can do to maintain Missouri wine country’s rural character and agricultural heritage. This will make the most of Missouri’s 170-year grape-growing legacy — and make our state the sought-after wine destination it deserves to be.
Dan Burkhardt is President, Magnificent Missouri, and Missouri grape grower.