Since Bernie Sanders has taken the lead in Iowa just a week before the Democratic caucuses, if he were nominated and elected in November questions enter one’s mind of what kind of president would he be. The self-proclaimed socialist has never given up in his quest for the presidency and if nothing else he has a high degree of persistence, a bit of a surprise at his advanced age.
He has some radical positions but has been consistent in advocating them, especially on health care, and often is viewed as a candidate who can’t beat Donald Trump. Sanders has climbed to the top in recent polls. It is interesting to note that Trump carried Iowa four years ago by 10 points, and has run ahead of all of the Democratic candidates in polls. Trump beat Sanders 48 to 42 percent.
In the New York Times/Siena poll, 56 percent of caucusgoers said they thought a Democratic socialist would have a harder rather than an easier time in defeating the president — a higher number than those who said the same about a woman, a gay candidate and someone over the age of 78, which is Sanders’ age.
Of note is that Sanders leads Iowa voters under age 30, getting 40 percent of the caucusgoers. Is that because many young voters don’t know history and that socialistic governments have a high failure rate?
It doesn’t run true that if Sanders would be elected president that we would have socialism. Congress would not go along with Sanders and if elected he wouldn’t get cooperation from Congress.
Sanders hasn’t much of a record while in the Senate. In fact, his record is about at zero.
His fundraising is constant, three or four emails a day begging for money!
The most he has going for himself is that he is a fighter, but that doesn’t mean he is a winner.