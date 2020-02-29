There still is considerable interest in attending one of the military academies in the United States, except there is a shortage of interest in going to the Army’s academy at West Point. At least that is true in applicants who have applied for an appointment through Sen. Roy Blunt’s office.
A representative of Sen. Blunt’s St. Louis office was in town one day the past week and said West Point applications have tapered off quite a bit. She didn’t know why that is.
There still is interest in attending the Naval and the Air Force academies, according to applications received by Sen. Blunt’s office.
The Army isn’t doing the job it once did in promoting that branch of service. The Army recruiters at one time did a good job in releasing news about young men who enlist. The Army followed up with stories about their promotions, deployments and other news of their activities. The Missourian receives very few news releases from the Army today.
Washington High School tried to get an Army JROTC unit here and was turned down. The Navy was interested and that’s why we have a NJROTC unit here that is serving students at WHS, Borgia Regional High School and now Union High School.
We have JROTC units at Pacific and St. Clair high schools. The Marines are at Pacific and the Air Force is at St. Clair.
Maybe the inactivity by the Army in promoting that branch has something to do with the lack of interest by young men and women in attending West Point.