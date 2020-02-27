Franklin County Honor Flight is in its 13th year and its record of flights for veterans to Washington, D.C., to see their memorials stands as tall as the Washington Monument. And 2020 will see its record of flights extended.
It was in 2007 that three founding members of the county organization — Larry Davis, Jim Tayon and Dave Hall — took seven veterans to Washington, D.C., to fly-start the Franklin County program, which had its beginning in another state and the honor has expanded across the country.
There now are 130 chapters of Honor Flight in 45 states. What these chapters have done is phenomenal!
They have transported more than 222,000 veterans to Washington, D.C., to view memorials in their honor. Last year 21,189 veterans made the one-day free trip, with the assistance of more than 19,000 volunteer guardians.
There are seven Honor Flight chapters in Missouri and the Franklin County organization was one of the first in the state.
The Franklin County chapter has sponsored approximately 50 trips, with more than 2,000 veterans and at least 1,000 guardians on those trips.
The county chapter is adding something new this year. It will sponsor a program for veterans unable to make a flight. It will be a video of a trip to Washington, D.C. It’s called a Flightless Flight. It will be held at East Central College. Specific details will be announced later.
The Honor Flight board is grateful for all the support that has been given to the program. Veterans who made the trip also are grateful to an extent that is hard to describe — one of the veterans said of the trip: “One of the best days of my life.”
The founding members and board members deserve much credit for the program. They are:
Larry Davis, Dave Hall, Jim Tayon, Rosalie McGaugh (who now is president of the organization), Judy L’Homme;
Matt Freeman, Gary Banderman, Andrea Barringer, Skip Buehrle, Jake King;
Dave Henroid, Paul Marshall, Dr. Keith Ratcliff, Sue Rettke and Terry Sullentrup.
The group meets on a regular basis year-round.