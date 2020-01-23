It is an accepted fact that with an increase of population there also is an increase in crime. And that means more money has to be spent for law enforcement.
The overall budget for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for 2020 is $11,108,050, with personnel services expected to cost $8.6 million.
Let’s go back 50 years in the county and see what the change in the cost is to operate the sheriff’s department. The 1970 budget for the county for that department, including the cost of operating the jail, was a budget item of $18,450. The 1970 budget had a total of $44,592 for “law, order and justice,” which included the prosecuting attorney’s office, the court system and other related costs.
The population of the county in 1970 was about 55,000. It is an estimated 105,000 now.
The county’s total budget in 1970 listed expenditures of an estimated $1,583,166, an increase of $44,592 over 1969, with $300,000 listed for courthouse improvements (it was bombed in November 1969) and land acquisition for a future building program.
Franklin County’s total budget for 2020 is $82.3 million, which includes a capital outlay of $31.5 for its building program, and is an increase of $1.8 million over 2019.
Fifty years ago the presiding administrative judge (now commissioner) was Ralph N. Smith. The other two administrative judges (commissioners) were Reinhard Schroeder and Rudy Schulz. The county was recovering from the courthouse bombing in 1970, and officials already were discussing the need for a new jail and sheriff’s department facilities, along with the need for an administration building and judicial building. The county was growing in those days more than now.
The jail in the courthouse was in poor shape and was inadequate for the number of prisoners being held. The county had no sales taxes at that time. In fact, counties didn’t have the legislative authority to levy a sales tax with voter approval.
In 1970, the county had reached the $1 million total in annual expenditures.
There was vision in county leadership in those days, especially in Smith, who was the father of many reforms and who advocated many of the additions to county government that were needed to cope with growth. Smith advocated planning and zoning, a building code, subdivision regulations, road and bridge planning and improvements, competitive bidding where there was none and other programs. He saw the need for a building program for government facilities, and especially the need for a new jail. Smith was one of the leaders in the creation of the Missouri Association of Counties, which paved the way for needed legislation for counties.
The sheriff 50 years ago was H. Bill Miller, who operated under a slim budget and did the best he could with the resources his department had.
The citizens 50 years ago recognized county needs and responded at the polls with the advances in government operations. The leadership was conservative, had vision, listened to citizens, and responded to bring about changes to meet the challenges of the times.