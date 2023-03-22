A readership survey is included in this issue of the Missourian. We ask that you take a few minutes to complete it and return it to us in the prepaid postage envelope.
The goal of the survey is to help us better understand what you are reading and why.
Our newspaper last surveyed readers 10 years ago. That survey asked readers a series of questions designed to help our newspaper better understand attitudes, perceptions and readership of the paper. The 2023 survey builds on those questions.
The last survey was instructive in helping us focus our content and distribution channels. It’s time to take the temperature of our readers again.
The survey can be completed in a couple of minutes and includes space for reader feedback. We invite you to share your views and experiences with us so we can create stories and products that are valuable and engaging. Tell us what you like about the paper and what you don’t like. Either way, we want to hear from you.
And if you complete and return the survey, you will be entered into a drawing to win an Amazon gift card.
We are always striving to make the Missourian better. Please take this opportunity to help us with this goal.