Included in this edition of The Missourian is our annual graduation supplement recognizing the educational achievements of 167 area graduates from preschool to college.
This special section has traditionally been among our most popular and well-received supplements. It’s hard to beat the smiles on the pictures of the graduates as we mark their scholastic accomplishments and milestones.
But for the Class of 2020, these are not normal times. Life has been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. That is particularly true for the hundreds of area high school and college students graduating this spring who are coming of age in the era of the coronavirus.
The pandemic forced schools to physically close early and classes to be conducted online. Graduation ceremonies and proms have been canceled or postponed — replaced by parades, yard signs and virtual activities.
The important milestones of walking across a stage to shake a superintendent’s or dean’s hand and receiving a diploma, standing in a crowd of matching gowns and tossing caps into the air, as well as all of the other traditions that mark commencement ceremonies may not happen.
Graduation celebrations may have to wait. Congratulatory hugs may have to be replaced by elbow bumps.
Unfortunately, the Class of 2020 will be remembered for the unsettling disruptions caused by a paralyzing global health crisis — perhaps the biggest cultural event since World War II.
High school and particularly college graduates probably feel like they have stepped into a world that is falling apart. In March, President Trump declared a national state of emergency. Since then 100,000 Americans haver perished due to the virus and approximately 36 million are out of work due to the economic shutdown.
People have lost their jobs, their savings, their plans for the future. Job prospects have dried up. Some economists are comparing this time to that of the Great Depression.
Yet these difficult circumstances seem to have given many members of the Class of 2020 a unique sense of camaraderie. Every high school and college senior is going through the same thing. They are bound by the pandemic.
Graduates can become disillusioned or they can find the resilience to use these difficult times as a source of inspiration to shape the future and help solve the health, economic and political issues of the future — just as generations of graduates have done before them in tough times.
We’ve met many of these graduates and sensed a spirit of unwavering energy and optimism despite these challenging times.
We believe this group is up to the task.