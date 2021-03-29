We need to get started.

Another mass shooting. Another mass shooting. Another …
In less than a week, our country has experienced two mass shootings that have taken 18 lives. Criminologists suggest more are likely to occur as the nation returns to a more normal way of life following the pandemic.
It is macabre to associate mass shootings with anything resembling normal. But in America, tragically, it makes sense. Mass shootings are routine in our country. They occur roughly once a week, according to those who study the issue.
And they didn’t really abate during the pandemic.
In fact, they jumped nearly 50 percent, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, which defines mass shootings as any incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.
With schools and businesses closed, the killings took different forms. In 2019, there were 417 mass shootings, with 465 deaths and 1,707 injured. In 2020, the U.S. reported 611 mass shooting events that resulted in 513 deaths and 2,543 injuries.
Most of the shootings this past year didn’t garner the kind of national media attention that the recent mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado, or Atlanta, Georgia, did.
Experts say many involved gang violence, fights and domestic incidents, where the perpetrator knew the victims. The early research suggests that widespread unemployment, financial stress, a rise in drug and alcohol addiction and a lack of access to community resources caused by the pandemic contributed to the increase in shootings in 2020.
The high-profile mass shootings of this past week provoked the same collective shock, outrage and calls for something — anything — to be done to stop these senseless killings as prior mass shootings did. Just like in the past, there were follow-up news stories on the victims, the killers, their motives and pleas for some kind of gun control.
There will be editorials — like this one — lamenting the fact that the majority of Americans (65 percent in a poll taken last week) favor stricter gun laws but nothing ever gets done.
And then our attention will inevitably and predictably fade — until the next mass shooting. Then the cycle will repeat itself. This is what passes as our “normal” response to this American tragedy.
We mourn the dead, but as a nation we don’t collectively act to break the cycle of this uniquely American phenomenon. We just grow more numb.
Mass shootings have become so routine, some news outlets just republish the same commentary they ran in the past with an updated lede. The New York Times did just that with an excellent opinion piece by Nicholas Kristof who argued in 2017 that we need a new approach to reducing gun violence — a public health strategy — following a mass shooting in a Texas church that claimed 26 lives.
Because nothing has really changed, and because Kristof makes some really good points on how to address this issue, the Times just reran the piece. If you haven’t read it, you should.
Kristof correctly points out that the liberal approach to gun control has been ineffective and sometimes counterproductive. The left focuses on “gun control,” which scares off gun owners and leads to more gun sales.
A better framing, Kristof proposes, is “gun safety” or “reducing gun violence” and using auto safety as a model — constant efforts to make the products safer and to limit access by people who are most likely to misuse them.
Kristof notes the way this country has dealt with automobile safety is a reminder that we can chip away at a large problem through a public health approach. Just as auto safety improvements have left us far better off, it seems plausible to some gun policy experts that a sensible, politically feasible set of public health steps could, over time, reduce firearm deaths in our country.
Kristof makes no illusions any of his suggestions will be effective. There are no perfect solutions, he points out. But it is a way to get started in dealing with this issue.
His suggestions made sense in 2017. They are still relevant today.
We need to get started.