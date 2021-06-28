Barack Obama tried to get an infrastructure deal done. So did Donald Trump.
At a press conference Thursday with a bipartisan group of senators, President Joe Biden was all smiles when he declared, “We have a deal.” He was referring to a bipartisan plan for new spending on roads, bridges and other traditional infrastructure projects.
The White House says the agreement calls for about $579 billion in new spending over the next five years. Add on what the federal government is currently projected to spend on those items, and the total comes to about $973 billion over five years, according to The Associated Press.
The spending is necessary for the nation’s crumbling infrastructure and would be a huge boost for the economy, creating millions of jobs. But the question still looms: Will it ever get done? Saying you have a deal doesn’t always make it so.
Although Biden’s endorsement marked a breakthrough in his efforts to forge an infrastructure compromise, it was far from a guarantee that the package would ever be enacted despite the backing of a bipartisan group of senators.
How far? Shortly after the press conference, Biden said, “If this is the only thing that comes to me, I’m not signing it.” He added, “It’s in tandem.”
Biden was referring to other aspects of his ambitious $4 trillion social spending economic plan, which also includes investments in child care, hospitals and elder care. If passage of this conventional infrastructure package hinges on these additional democratic priorities, the roads and bridges deal is likely doomed.
Still, it was refreshing to see a rare display of bipartisanship in Washington. As Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said, “It sends an important message to the world that America can function, can get things done.”
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, one of the brokers of the infrastructure deal, added: “You know there are many who say bipartisanship is dead in Washington. We can use bipartisanship to solve these challenges.”
Bipartisanship. How quaint.
As the editorial board at Los Angeles Times wrote, “It would be a good thing if lawmakers could come together on a plan to do anything significant, if for no other reason than to show that Congress can still function. Sometimes.”
Sure, critics will scoff at the plan’s reliance on funding sources that can’t possibly cover the measure’s cost. But those concerns have never stopped Congress before. At least this proposal is a real investment in our country’s economy and, indeed, our future.
Biden deserves credit for his role in getting this far on an infrastructure plan. He is closer than previous administrations ever were in producing a plan to reduce the massive backlog of repairs and improvements to transportation, water and electrical systems that have held our country back for decades.
The president would be wise to take this bipartisan win and not allow it to be compromised by his other policy goals.