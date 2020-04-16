The many people on the front lines in the battle against coronavirus are being called heroes, which they are.
But we would go a step or two beyond heroes. They are doing saintly work!
They are putting their lives at risk to help those people who are being tested, are infected, and to tend to others hospitalized.
Then there are the emergency medical personnel who handle all kinds of calls to aid people, knowing they are putting their lives at risk of getting the virus.
The police are called on to handle a long list of emergency cases involving dangerous situations and not only do they have the risk of getting the virus but of other bodily harm attacks, facing death at times. When law enforcement officers answer a call, they never know what kind of a hazard to themselves they may face.
Firemen and -women in handling their duties never know what to expect either. They are exposed to dangers. They are subjected to exposure to the coronavirus. Like law enforcement officers, they must mingle with the public while answering calls of many types — not only fires — such as dealing with accidents and other emergency types.
There are many government workers who are on the job, being exposed to those individuals who may be carrying the virus. The workers with utility companies handle countless emergencies and can be exposed to the virus.
In fact, all employees who are engaged in work at companies deemed essential are on their jobs, which may not fall into the category of a saintly endeaver, but there can be a
risk of exposure to the virus.
It is heartwarming to see how people are pulling together — being united in the battle against COVID-19. The stay-at-home edicts are not being followed by all people, but the majority are taking protective measures by washing their hands often, wearing face masks and keeping their distance from other individuals.
Nicholas Kristof had an excellent story in Sunday’s The New York Times about conditions in hospitals in New York. A young physician assistant said she struggles to sleep at night and has nightmares — not of catching the virus herself — but of infecting her parents, since she lives at home. She drives to work in the morning and sees New Yorkers mingling in the parks, treating the pandemic lightly — she seethes.
“ ‘If people saw this,’ she said, gesturing to the frightened people gasping for breath around us, ‘they would stay at home.’ ”
This pandemic will linger in memories of people on the front lines in this battle for the rest of their lives.