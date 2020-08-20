Since I joined The Missourian as publisher/editor over two months ago, we have published many stories on the uncertainty our readers face in these days of extraordinary health and economic challenges.
The stories convey the resiliency of the citizens and companies of Franklin County. Companies are finding new ways to do business; families are using new technologies to maintain contact with each other; and health workers, police, firemen and first responders are doing heroic jobs every day in service of all of us. The examples are inspiring.
As we report on these community stories, we are dealing with the same challenges in our own business. Our revenues for the first half of 2020 were down as our business is dependent on the local economy. As it goes, so do we. We received money from the federal Payroll Protection Plan, like many businesses, and it helped for a while. Since then, we have reduced our staff and made the decision to close our Union office, which we lease, at the end of August. Geoff Folsom, our Union editor, and Sarah O’Daniel, our St. Clair reporter, who work at the Union office, will work from home and our offices in Washington. Our coverage and commitment to Union and St. Clair will continue.
We’ve made other changes as well. We recently hired Julia Hansen as our photo editor and Laura Miserez as our features editor. Both are graduates of the University of Missouri School of Journalism. We are recruiting nationally for two other job openings in the newsroom.
In the fall, we plan to move from our longtime home on Main Street to our printing operation/offices on Bluff Road. It’s a plan that has been long in the making as our Main Street building has aged and no longer serves its purpose. We built the building on Bluff Road to accommodate all of our operations and now is the time to make that move.
Our plan is to sell the Main Street property to a group that will continue the promising path of development in downtown Washington. We expect to return some of our administrative and editorial offices to downtown after the economy fully reopens.
I believe the future of our company as the community newspaper of Franklin County is bright. We will continue our mission as a family-owned newspaper with a commitment to fairness and excellence.