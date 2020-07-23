The Washington City Council is considering an increase in municipal water rates.
City officials say an increase is necessary since the city is facing a deficit in 2022 operations if more revenue isn’t forthcoming for the department.
No one wants to pay more for utilities, but a rate increase appears overdue. The last increase was in 2010.
Compared with cities of a similar size, Washington ranks among the lowest in both average overall water rates and when calculating the rates as a percentage of the average household income.
By way of background, the water department is one of Washington’s most valuable assets. It enjoys a good track record. Historically, the department has performed very well, kept up with demand and operated in the black.
Water quality through the years has been maintained at a high level. The water source is from nine deep wells and the supply has kept pace with the growth the city has had. Water pressure throughout the city has been adequate and steady.
In the 1950s, the city experienced a problem with a new aboveground concrete reservoir it erected, but since that time operations have been very good.
The city has set $215,000 in new revenue as the minimum amount it needs to break even. It is necessary to build up a reserve for emergencies and future growth.
The city’s overall record in operating a municipal water department has been praise worthy. We feel confident citizens will accept a new rate structure to ensure the department stays financially healthy.