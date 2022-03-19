The Missouri legislature returns from spring break next week. One of the pieces of legislation that lawmakers will fritter away even more time on is a bill that would require a photo-identification, such as a drivers license or passport to vote.
The Missouri House passed a photo ID bill, sponsored by Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, before it adjourned last week. Simmons’ bill would require an approved photo ID for in-person and absentee voting. He pushed a similar bill last year.
There are myriad pressing matters before lawmakers. This isn’t one of them. It is another solution in search of a problem that doesn’t exist. More to the point, it is a waste of time and money.
From a practical standpoint, in-person voter impersonation – the only kind of election fraud a voter ID would prevent – is virtually non-existent. Extensive research has been done in this area because such claims have been used by states to justify stricter voter-ID laws. Courts that have rejected voter-ID laws have cited this research in numerous opinions.
Justin Levitt, a law professor at Loyola Law School who tracks such cases, identified, at most, only 31 possible impersonation incidents between 2000 and 2014 across the country, out of more than 1 billion ballots cast.
Voter impersonation cases are not a problem in Missouri. In fact, any type of voter fraud is a rare occurrence in our state. More than 3 million Missourian voters cast ballots in the November 2020 election – a record – and there were only a handful of documented fraud cases.
Despite arguments to the contrary, November’s election turned out to be the most secure election in American history. It went smoothly here and across the country.
State election officials, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, have said as much when they touted how safe and secure the 2020 election was in our state. Gov. Mike Parson repeated that point recently when he told a group of Hispanic leaders who oppose stricter voter-ID requirements that we don’t have a problem with voter fraud issues in Missouri.
That’s probably because our current system of verifying a voter’s identification works. Currently, Missouri voters can present a variety of identification at the polls including some that don’t include a photo, like a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck or voting card issued by the local election clerk.
The notion that a stricter voter-ID law is necessary to prevent voter fraud here is far-fetched. It is silly. But that hasn’t dissuaded Republican lawmakers. They have been trying to enact a voter photo ID requirement for the past 15 years.
Legislation has passed several times but it’s never been able to fully withstand legal challenges, according to the Missouri Independent. Simmons is just the latest lawmaker to take up the cause.
Simmons argues the majority of Missourians favor the requirement of a photo ID when voting, citing the support for Amendment 6, the 2016 ballot initiative, voters approved in 113 out of 115 counties. That law was later struck down by the Missouri Supreme Court.
We agree with Simmons that the majority of Missourians may not have a problem with the photo ID requirement when voting – especially voters around here. They don’t have a problem with bringing their driver’s license to the polls, or, if they don’t have one, bringing other approved forms of identification like a voter registration card.
But still the question needs to be asked: Why are we making it harder for some people to cast a ballot, especially in the absence of voter fraud? The simple answer is politics. Polls show a majority of Republicans believe former President Donald Trump’s repeated lies that the election was “stolen” through widespread fraud. Voter ID laws fit this narrative and give Republicans a sense they are doing something.
There is a good chance that Simmons voter ID law will pass this session. If it does, it will likely be challenged in court. Whether it passes legal muster or not, it was never needed in the first place.