If you were a high school student during World War II, you received geography lessons from reading newspapers by keeping up with the news of the war. American troops were fighting all over the world and the news of battles resulted in front page stories. Most high schools had current events classes and newspapers were the textbooks.
That’s when we learned geography and for many of us it was the first time we ever heard of Iwo Jima. The 75th anniversary of our Marines invading Iwo Jima just occurred and it was one of the bloodiest battles of the war. In fact, it was one of the bloodiest ever for the Marines. The anniversary was Wednesday, Feb. 19.
Where’s Iwo Jima was the question of the day in 1945. We learned it was in the Pacific Theatre of the war and it was one of the islands that was important as our forces moved toward Japan. The battle lasted 36 days and there were troops killed and wounded there from Franklin County.
Iwo Jima has been called a godforsaken volcanic island. The Japanese had two airfields on it that were used by their bombers and other aircraft to attack the Allied Forces.
The Marines, 70,000 strong, stormed the island and in close fighting lost 6,800 men, including sailors, which is the largest number ever suffered by the Marine Corps in a single battle. Of the roughly 20,000 Japanese troops on the island, only 1,083 survived. The fighting was close combat.
There were 27 Marines and sailors who were awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor in the fighting, and one was from Franklin County. George Phillips, an 18-year-oldwho grew up in the Labadie area, joined the Marine Corps when he was 17 years old. He was killed March 14, 1945, when he threw his body on a Japanese hand grenade that had been tossed into a shell crater where Pfc. Phillips and other members of his unit had taken cover. He saved the lives of the Marines near him.
In 1990, The Missourian organized a citizens committee to erect a memorial to honor Phillips. About $3,000 was raised in a grassroots campaign to recognize Phillips. At that time, a Marine veteran from Collinsville, Ill., whose life was saved by Phillips’ heroic act, told The Missourian that a day never passes that he doesn’t think of George Phillips. The memorial is in Bethel Cemetery at Labadie. Phillips is buried in that cemetery. His remains were returned here after the war.
There was one other soldier with ties to Franklin County who was awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor in combat. That soldier fought in the Civil War and lived for a period in Franklin County. Phillips was born in Rich Hill, Mo. His parents died when he was just 2 years old. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, Mr. and Mrs. James O’Brian of Labadie, and lived with them before joining the Marine Corps. He was called Junior O’Brian when growing up.
Pfc. Phillips generally is considered the only resident of the county, who grew up here, to be awarded the Medal of Honor, which was established in 1861 by President Abraham Lincoln.
Only a small number of veterans of Iwo Jima are still living.