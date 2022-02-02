Hats (helmets) off to the Four Rivers Career Center for its decision to launch a fire science academy to help develop the next generation of firefighters.
The Washington school board approved the program last week, which will provide an opportunity for junior and senior high school students to earn eligibility for Missouri Department of Public Safety firefighter certifications.
The two-year curriculum, set by the state, will be taught with the assistance and supervision of the Washington volunteer fire department, using its equipment and facilities.
We think a fire academy at Four Rivers makes a lot of sense.
The controlled environment of a high school fire science program is an ideal way to introduce teens to the profession of firefighting and give them a boost in starting a career. Washington Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said it also has the potential to help area volunteer fire departments field young, qualified firefighters for the future.
These type of fire academies are part of a new wave of career training pathways that school districts across the country are creating to prepare students for specific jobs. The outcomes have been impressive elsewhere. We think it could work here.
Kudos to Four Rivers for recognizing this and starting the program. It makes sense in a community that is renowned for its volunteer fire department. The fact that the fire science academy will be another recruitment tool for the department is a crowning stroke.
For those students in the academy who eventually decide to pursue careers unrelated to firefighting, the program will provide important life and safety skills they can take with them to any job.