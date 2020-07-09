On July 4, Paul Wieland, a state senator from Jefferson County, issued a travel advisory warning his constituents to avoid traveling to the city of St. Louis.
The GOP lawmaker wrote on his Facebook page that in light of the numerous reports of senseless violence, the lack of prosecution and unwillingness for the police and security personnel to protect the innocent, all citizens of “Jeffco” should take great caution before traveling to St. Louis City.
Wieland’s advisory was designed more for self-promotion than public safety. He ended it with a parochial barb: “Until an ‘all clear’ is sounded it would be safer for everyone to shop Jefferson County first.”
It is not uncommon for outstate lawmakers to take shots at St. Louis — or Kansas City. It is a byproduct of the urban/rural divide that permeates the Missouri General Assembly. It is a regional divide that intensifies when the state’s urban centers garner national attention for things like social unrest and high crime rates.
There is a political component to the divide. Rural lawmakers, mostly Republicans, outnumber their urban counterparts who are mostly Democrats by a wide margin. Republicans constitute a supermajority in the Missouri Capitol. They have the clout. They resent it when they perceive the Democratic-controlled “big cities” can’t get their act together.
It would be easier to dismiss Wieland’s finger-wagging if it didn’t come at the same time the head of the largest company headquartered in St. Louis announced he was building an East Coast headquarters in Charlotte, N.C., instead of expanding here due to concerns over various issues, including high crime rates.
Centene CEO Michael Neidorff said he picked Charlotte for his $1 billion East Coast headquarters because the quality of life is better there. He said it’s harder to recruit workers to live in St. Louis in part because people don’t feel safe. He cited St. Louis’ other shortcomings, like education, the airport and racial divisions. But he zeroed in on crime to explain his decision, while noting that he believed the city of St. Louis has potential.
Neidorff’s decision means St. Louis will lose out on an estimated 6,000 new jobs. That is a huge missed opportunity. Huge. It is even more telling when you consider Neidorff is one of St. Louis’ biggest supporters. But business is business. Executives are going to locate their businesses where it makes the most sense.
Until St. Louis loses its label as one of the most dangerous cities in America, there will be more travel advisories by self-serving politicians and more businesses making the rational decision to look elsewhere for expansion.
It doesn’t appear things will change anytime soon. This past weekend at least 15 people were shot in St. Louis and seven died from their injuries. Among those was a 4-year-old who was is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.
There is an epidemic of gun violence in St. Louis. It’s tragic and it continues unabated.
Sadly, this is St. Louis’ reality — waiting for the “all clear” that never sounds.