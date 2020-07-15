The deadline to request a vote by mail-in ballot for the August primary election is July 22.
If you have any concerns about voting in person due to COVID-19, a new Missouri law allows you to vote by absentee ballot without having your ballot notarized.
But you must request a ballot by next week Wednesday to take advantage of this new option.
The option is limited to registered voters who are in “an at-risk category for contracting or transmitting” COVID-19 or voters who have contracted COVID-19.
Individuals considered “at-risk” include people who:
•Are age 65 or older;
•Live in long-term facilities;
•Have chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma;
•Have serious heart conditions;
•Are immunocompromised;
•Have diabetes;
•Have chronic kidney disease that requires dialysis treatments; or
•Have liver disease.
To receive an absentee ballot or mail-in ballot you must complete a ballot request form. They can be found online at www.franklinmo.org or by visiting the Franklin County Clerk’s Facebook page or by calling the office at 636-583-6364.