Missouri voters will decide next Tuesday whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults. We hope they reject Amendment 3 which would allow adults 21 and older to use, possess and grow pot.
We have no illusions that cannabis will one day be legal for recreational use in our state. That day is coming, the writing is on the wall. Missourians passed medical marijuana in 2018 with 65 percent of the vote and recent polls show about the same level of support for recreational use in our state. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia already have legalized recreational marijuana with five more states set to vote on similar measures next week. Medical cannabis is legal in 37 states plus Washington D.C.
The trend lines on legalizing pot are undeniable.
But just because there is widespread support for legalizing the recreational use of pot doesn’t mean voters should give carte blanche support to Amendment 3. To the contrary, they should reject it for it was is – a deeply-flawed effort by industry-led insiders to solidify their monopoly on what some predict will be a $1 billion dollar state market in a few years.
Amendment 3 was written by and for the entrenched, powerful and well-connected forces that control the state’s medical marijuana industry. It gives the existing marijuana businesses the exclusive right to convert their licenses to recreational use long before anyone else can enter the field. Those who already have licenses to grow and sell will be primed to capitalize on an even larger, more lucrative market.
Maybe that would be easier to swallow if it weren’t for the questionable way the medical marijuana licensing process was handled in our state which included widespread allegations of irregularities and conflicts of interest. Some claimed the scoring process for the initial licenses was rigged in favor of those connected to the campaign for legalization. The state has spent millions of dollars defending legal challenges to the process.
There are other compelling reasons why you should vote no on Amendment 3 but perhaps none more glaring than the fact that the vague and confusing ballot language – all 39 pages of it – would be included in our state’s constitution. This is an odd way to legalize recreational marijuana. In fact, all of the other states that have legalized recreational cannabis have done so by passing legislation. Our state would be the first to do it through a ballot initiative that actually amends the state constitution.
The problem with that is it would require another statewide referendum to fix any flaws or errors in the measure. That is an extremely inefficient, not to mention expensive, way to regulate our state’s marijuana laws. We don’t feel marijuana policy should be enshrined in the state’s constitution, it should be implemented through legislative action.
As Missourians consider whether to legalize recreational marijuana they might want to look to other states that have already done so. The warning signs are ominous. For instance, in Colorado, legalization brought an increase in marijuana-related traffic crashes and increased use among youth as young as 12.
The Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area’s annual report indicated a 138 percent increase in traffic deaths in which drivers tested positive for marijuana. That is something to think about before jumping on the legalization bandwagon. So is the emerging data showing high-potency cannabis can cause serious mental health risks.
We join the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, Missouri Sheriff’s United, Missouri State Medical Association, Missouri Hospital Association, Missouri Catholic Conference, Missouri Baptist Convention, Missouri NAACP and others in opposing Amendment 3.
Gov. Mike Parson called Amendment 3 “a disaster.” We think he got it right on this one. We strongly encourage a “no” vote.