Missouri voters will decide next Tuesday whether to legalize the recreational use of marijuana for adults. We hope they reject Amendment 3 which would allow adults 21 and older to use, possess and grow pot.

We have no illusions that cannabis will one day be legal for recreational use in our state. That day is coming, the writing is on the wall. Missourians passed medical marijuana in 2018 with 65 percent of the vote and recent polls show about the same level of support for recreational use in our state. Nineteen states and the District of Columbia already have legalized recreational marijuana with five more states set to vote on similar measures next week. Medical cannabis is legal in 37 states plus Washington D.C.