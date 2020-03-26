Rumors are more likely to circulate whenever a crisis, such as the current one over the coronavirus, occurs, prompting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to point to facts on the federal response to the disease.
One rumor is that there is a national lockdown and the entire country will be quarantined for two weeks. The fact is there is no national lockdown. FEMA said it is important to verify the source of any reports on the internet and social media. Correct information is available at www.coronavirus.gov.
Another rumor is that FEMA has employed military assets. The fact is FEMA has no military assets. FEMA said in all emergencies, the response is the most successful when it is locally executed, state managed and federally supported.
Then there has been a rumor that people should stockpile groceries and supplies. FEMA advises buying only what your family needs for a week.
How about the one that the federal government is sending $1,000 checks to everyone? Not so. FEMA said anyone who says they can get you the money is a scammer. Only trust information that comes from official sources.
A rumor that has been making the rounds is that people over 60 years of age are at risk of getting the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), those people at higher risk are older adults and people with serious chronic medical conditions. FEMA said symptoms can range from mild to severe, and may have different complications for each individual. FEMA advises following official information from the CDC.
The source of the information is very important as to it being factual. Remember, anyone can put anything on the internet.