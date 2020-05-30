Memorial Day was a time to recall departed military veterans. It also was a time to recall how important veterans’ organizations are to communities.
Post 565 of the American Legion at Labadie recognized one of its members during services at Bethel Cemetery. Emmett Becker was presented a framed Certificate of Appreciation for his service to Post 565 for 66 years. He served as commander of the post for 58 years. He retired as commander last year, turning that leadership role over to Gene Scott, another longtime member.
For many years at election time for Post 565, Emmett said, it usually was “Emmett, you are doing a pretty good job, why don’t you continue as commander?” Emmett didn’t object and agreed to be commander, year after year. But after 58 years in the position, he finally said it was time for someone else to lead the post.
Emmett also is a member and officer of the Washington chapter of the Korean War Veterans. He never turns away from responsibility with the Korean War vets, who are dwindling in numbers it seems weekly.
As a leader of veterans, Emmett’s manner is quiet, efficient, responsible, dedicated and caring. He is an advocate of comradeship and service to others.
Those characteristics will be found in members of other veterans’ organizations, which do what they can to serve their communities. If they did nothing else but conduct ceremonies on anniversaries of historic dates in America’s history, they would be performing a valuable service to their communities. But they do much more, such as assisting veterans in need, and as a service organization they step up to help in many worthy causes.
he intent of these veterans’ organizations is not to glorify warfare butto point out the sacrifices made by veterans in preserving this nation’s freedoms, and to promote patriotism.
The veterans’ organizations also promote the communities where they are located.
For some reason, many veterans do not immediately join one of these organizations when their military days are over. All veterans, young and old, are welcome. It makes no difference what you did in the military. It was a sacrifice to serve and to give time to your country.
There are rewards in serving. The experience gained is valuable and is with you for a lifetime. Learning to be responsible in performing tasks, leadership experience, and citizenship appreciation are among the values received.
Communities that have veterans’ organizations are richer.