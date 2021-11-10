Veterans today are thankful for the respect shown to them on their day, Nov. 11. For anyone who served in the military, the memories, both good and bad, return, though some are ever present.
The many Veterans Day observances are appreciated by all of those men and women who served in the military during peaceful times and war years.
On this day it is important that we recognize all veterans — those who died in combat, those who endured months and years in prisoner-of-war camps (though many died in captivity), the wounded, those who are in VA hospitals and may never get out, those who suffered mental breakdowns, those who are living with disabilities due to their service and those who are experiencing homelessness.
There are countless veterans who never saw combat, some who never left this country but were vital to the overall function of the military. Front-line troops can’t perform their duties without the support of those who backed them up in a myriad of duties, from the cooks, technicians, medics and mechanics to those supplying ammo, transporting personnel and performing administrative duties. The list is as long as the Arch in St. Louis is high.
Unfortunately, some veterans who were in noncombat roles feel they don’t deserve much recognition. However, their service was critical to the overall war effort. They served in roles to which they were assigned, made sacrifices and served their country honorably. They earned our salute!
This year, the words of Commander in Chief Matthew M. “Fritz” Mihelcic of the Veterans of Foreign Wars are worth repeating: “As we end our nearly 20-year war in Afghanistan, we as a nation owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the hundreds of thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen who served over the years in the conflict — including 2,420 killed and almost 20,000 wounded. To all our brothers- and sisters-in-arms who served with honor, valor and distinction during Operation Enduring Freedom and Resolute Support, we say thank you, and welcome home.”
National Commander Paul E. Dillard of the American Legion said veterans are “uniquely qualified to face challenges,” whether it be the pandemic or defending the U.S. He said veterans deliver relief, protection and hope to the nation “we swore with our lives to defend.” He added that “support for veterans in need is both a moral obligation and a national security measure to ensure that those who have served will not be forgotten after discharge.”
There was a period during the unpopular Vietnam War when many Americans didn’t show support for those veterans when they returned home. There were World War II and Korean War veterans who didn’t stand up and support the Vietnam War veterans as they should have. Many regret that. But respect for them and all veterans returned when President Ronald Reagan fostered and brought back the American spirit of honoring all veterans.
It may be that respect and appreciation shown to veterans today has never been higher in American history. Americans take pride in saying, “thanks for your service.”
Veterans are grateful!