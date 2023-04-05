The Missouri House is considering ways to reverse the state’s high suicide rate among its veteran population. Lawmakers, particularly those who served or have family in the armed forces, say the time for action on this deeply troubling issue is overdue. We agree.
It may surprise some to know that Missouri has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Our state’s veteran suicide rate is nearly double the state rate.
In 2020, Missouri had the 14th highest suicide rate in the country with about 1,125 people having died by suicide in that year. The rate among veterans is approximately 1.5 higher than in the rest of the population according to state officials. Experts fear that suicide rates are going to increase unless more is done.
Last month the House passed HB 132 which directs the Missouri Veterans Commission to work with the Department of Mental Health to formulate recommendations on how Missouri can prevent veteran suicide. It would require the Commission to report annually, beginning June 30, 2024, on new recommendations and on the implementation and effectiveness of the state’s efforts.
David Griffith, R-Jefferson City, a U.S. Army Veteran who served with the 8th Special Forces Group as a Green Beret, sponsored the legislation. He has spent much of his career in the House dealing with veterans’ issues, and with ways to stem suicide not only among current and former service members, but in the population in general according to the House Communications Office.
Griffith is passionate about this issue. He has had friends – veterans – take their lives. He and other lawmakers offered heart-wrenching stories in support of the bill.
One of those lawmakers who testified was Brad Banderman, R-St. Clair. Banderman solemnly told his colleagues about his sister, a veteran, who took her life on the grave of his older brother who also committed suicide.
Banderman said Tuesday he supports any measure that brings more resources to an issue he said is getting worse.
If you want to understand the magnitude of the veteran suicide issue consider this data point: The USO reported that research conducted in 2021 found that 30,177 active duty personnel and veterans who served in the military after 9/11 have died by suicide – compared to the 7,057 service members killed in combat in those same 20 years. In other words, military suicide rates are four times higher than deaths that occurred during military operations. For military families and parents, whose active duty loved one already sacrifice so much to protect our freedom, this trend is extremely alarming. It should be alarming to all of us.
One of the more controversial measures the legislature is considering in this area is a bill that would require the state health department to facilitate research into psilocybin as a treatment for serious mental health conditions like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and substance misuse disorders or for those who require end-of-life care. All of these health conditions impact the veteran community.
The House overwhelming approved the measure, sponsored by Dan Houx, R-Warrensburg, last week. The bill still needs a final vote before it heads to the Senate, according to the Missouri Independent. Many House members who voted for the legislation – like Griffith – admitted the measure was out of their “comfort zone” but supported it because of a growing body of research showing it can help in treating some disorders. Good for him and the rest of his colleagues in the House who are willing to take aggressive action on this vexing problem.
America must keep faith with its military veterans and that means supporting them in this crisis – and make no mistake, it is a crisis. We owe it to those who risked their lives to keep us free to do whatever it takes to address this issue head-on. Even if that means getting out of our comfort zones.