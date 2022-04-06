ast week, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker lashed out at a proposed Congressional map that would split the county into two districts.
The map, approved by the state Senate after weeks of bitter Republican infighting, places the western part of Franklin County in the third district, which is represented by Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, R-St. Elizabeth. Luetkemeyer currently represents the entire county. The eastern part of the county would be included in the second district, now represented by Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Ballwin.
Under the proposed Senate map, Washington, Sullivan and New Haven would remain in Luetkemeyer’s district. Union and St. Clair would move to Wagner’s district.
Brinker said he was “vehemently opposed” to the Senate map because he prefers the county remain in one Congressional district, as it is now.
Brinker has a point, albeit one that probably only politicos really care that much about. Our guess is that many county residents are ambivalent about Congressional districts. Practically speaking, not much would change if the Senate map is eventually adopted, which seems unlikely.
Our county, which votes predominately Republican, would still be represented by Republicans in Congress. Luetkemeyer and Wagner vote the same way on most issues. Politically and ideologically, they are very similar.
Still, Brinker is right to question a map that took this long to produce — Missouri is the only state that still hasn’t produced a Congressional map — caused way too much heartburn and splits more counties into separate districts than previous maps.
But more importantly, the Senate map doesn’t appear to meet the constitutional requirement that districts be drawn in a way that is compact and protects communities of interest. The proposed second district, which currently includes much of St. Louis County, would stretch southward into Franklin County and even farther into rural areas.
In a column that appeared in The Weekend Missourian, Veteran Capitol correspondent Phill Brooks wrote: “The second district was drawn to look like the tail of the dog dangling from St. Louis County deep into rural Republican southeast Missouri.
“Except for political gain, it’s hard to see a ‘community of interest’ in such a dog-tailed district. What’s the community of interest between a largely agricultural area from a metro area where many wear dress clothes and spend a significant time commuting to work?”
The fact that the Senate version of the map cuts Franklin County in two, is secondary to the obvious fact that it was drawn for political gain, as Brooks notes. Specifically, it was drawn to ensure Ann Wagner’s reelection as she is in the only politically competitive district in the state. To accomplish this, the Senate manipulated the boundaries of the second district to ensure more GOP voters.
This is called gerrymandering, or as Republican state Rep. Mike McGirl put it: “gerrymandering on steroids.” McGirl, who represents Washington County, isn’t keen on his district being paired with a suburban county. Who can blame him?
None of this may matter. If the Senate and House don’t come together to pass a compromise map in the next four weeks, the courts will step in to determine the districts as they have done in the past.
Lawsuits already have been filed over the redistricting process. More legal challenges could follow. It appears judges will again have the last word in what is supposed to be a legislative function. Franklin County may yet remain in the third district.
Even in more harmonious times, redistricting is a messy process fraught with drama and gerrymandering. It’s not possible to perfectly align the population and its representation. But this year is unusual in the degree of messiness. Brooks said he has not seen the Legislature so dysfunctional on such a major issue in his five decades of covering this process. There has to be a better way, to draw Congressional districts, he posited.
There is. The answer is clear. We need to take the politicians out of the process. Until we do that, it’s only going to get worse — if that is even possible.