The 77th anniversary of VE (Victory in Europe) Day has taken on added significance this year due the ongoing war in Ukraine.
VE Day, celebrated May 8, marks the day when World War II ended in Europe. As students of history know, Germany formally offered an unconditional surrender to the allies the day before, May 7, 1945.
VE Day holds special meaning because it represented the end to nearly six years of conflict and the loss of millions of lives.
There is another war raging in Europe right now and the images of destruction and loss of life from it look shockingly similar to the images from World War II.
In a speech to his country this week on its VE Day celebration, Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to draw parallels between World War II and the conflict in Ukraine, saying Russia once again needed to defend itself from outside aggressors.
These absurd comments are a reminder that the fight for truth, freedom and democracy continues even to this day in Europe.