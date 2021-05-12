Washington University in St. Louis is requiring students be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before they arrive on campus for the start of the fall semester.
The prestigious school joins a growing list of colleges and universities mandating students get vaccinated before returning to campus for classes.
The University of Missouri system isn’t requiring vaccinations at this time, but a school official said there will be more conversations about it before the fall semester starts.
There are lots of discussions going on across the country in both the public and private sectors over vaccination policies and the use of digital health passes (DHPs) — commonly called “vaccine passports” — which are digital or paper documentation verifying an individual has been immunized against the coronavirus.
These vaccination certificates are the subject of growing debate but increasingly are a condition for entering places where the COVID-19 risks are high, such as workplaces, schools, gyms, sporting events and cruises.
They aren’t a new concept. Proof of vaccination for other illnesses already were a requirement for much international travel, so it isn’t surprising countries are now requiring them for the coronavirus.
A number of big businesses are requiring DHPs as a condition to return to work. Construction firm Clayco, which has a large presence in St. Louis, is one of those employers.
The firm mandated its 600 office workers get COVID-19 vaccines and return to work May 10, a move its leader, Bob Clark, says is meant to instill confidence in other businesses so that they’ll follow suit, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.
Employers requiring vaccinations have the law on their side. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission explicitly allows employers to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Plus, businesses realize the law requires them to create a safe workplace. So mandating vaccinations isn’t viewed as unreasonable.
Professional sports teams are following suit. After a recent sold-out trial run, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced the team will offer dedicated vaccinated-only sections for future home stands exclusively for fans who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Social distancing isn’t required in the section, though face coverings are required except while actively eating and or drinking.
The San Francisco Giants and the Miami Heat are among other professional sports teams that have reserved sections for fans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19. More teams are expected to join this list.
There are legitimate liberty and privacy concerns over the use of “vaccine passports” when governments mandate them.
That’s why we’re glad the U.S. government has ruled out a federally mandated vaccine passport. The Biden administration is only giving private business its standards for vaccine certification products while urging that “any solutions in this area should be simple, free, open source, accessible to people both digitally and on paper, and designed from the start to protect people’s privacy.”
We believe private companies should be free to make their own decisions regarding vaccine requirements and the use of passports. They should be able to enforce vaccine verification if they choose. If you disagree with the policy, you’re free to work somewhere else, skip that event or take your money elsewhere.
We think the ethical case for vaccine mandates is clear — vaccines protect everyone, boost the economy and are the ticket to get us back to normal. That’s why we got vaccinated.
But we respect your right not to get one — this is America after all.
Nonetheless, we can’t get too worked up over what we see as a short-term measure to stop disease and restore some normalcy to the economy and to our lives.