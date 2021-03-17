Calls are growing for former President Donald Trump to speak out more forcibly in favor of COVID-19 vaccines.
The push follows recent surveys finding that 49 percent of Republican men, 47 percent of Trump supporters and 41 percent of Republicans overall said they would not get a vaccine if one is made available to them.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said Sunday that Trump using his “incredible influence” with Republicans would “make all the difference in the world” when it comes to overcoming hesitancy, according to the Associated Press.
On Monday, Adm. Brett Giroir, who was the coronavirus testing czar in the Trump administration, said “I think it’s very important for former President Trump, as well as the (former) vice president (Mike Pence), to actively encourage all of their followers to get the vaccine.”
There is no doubt Trump could move the needle on this important issue, and he should. But whether he takes a more public stand, his supporters can take guidance in the fact he did urge Americans to be vaccinated in a recent speech. Moreover, he and former first lady Melania Trump were vaccinated before leaving office.
So there is no question as to where Trump stands on COVID-19 vaccinations — he believes every American should get one. End of story.
But if Trump supporters need more persuasion, we suggest they consult with a physician. After all, getting vaccinated isn’t a political calculation, it is a medical decision. Maybe, as one GOP consultant recently suggested, it’s time for politicians to step aside and let the medical profession take over.
Good advice. But if you need the former President’s blessing, you have it.