Measles was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, and the credit goes to parents who, year after year, brought their children to get measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations. When enough children are vaccinated, say 90 percent or more in a school or community, they reach herd immunity, and the highly contagious measles virus has nowhere to go. Now, a new public opinion survey of attitudes toward childhood vaccines suggests most parents will continue this essential practice — but there is reason to worry about growing skepticism of lifesaving medications.

The survey by the Pew Research Center of 10,701 U.S. adults conducted between March 13 to 19, published Tuesday, found that Americans “remain steadfast in their belief in the overall value of childhood vaccines,” with no change over four years “in the large majority who say the benefits of childhood vaccines for measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) outweigh the risks.” This view was endorsed by 88 percent of those questioned, compared with just 10 percent who said the risks outweigh the benefits, a share unchanged from before the pandemic. Uptake of the vaccine nationwide remains above 90 percent.