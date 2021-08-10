Scores of people, many holding signs, gathered at the intersection of Fifth Street and Highway 47 in Washington Thursday afternoon to protest Mercy Hospital Washington’s decision to require its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The protesters were angry that a private employer was telling its workers that they have to do something they passionately don’t agree with.
The protest comes almost a month after Mercy made the announcement that it was directing all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 30. In fact, Mercy was the last major health care system in the St. Louis area to issue vaccination mandates for its employees. SSM Health, BJC HealthCare and St. Luke’s Hospital had already taken that step.
The number of hospitals and health systems requiring COVID-19 vaccination for employees is growing nationwide. So is the list of governmental agencies and private businesses.
The Pentagon appears poised to make vaccines mandatory for all active duty troops. That decision could come as soon as this week.
If that happens, it will undoubtedly cause more heartburn for the protesters here and elsewhere who are against employer-mandated COVID-19 vaccines.
But Mercy’s decision was expected. The health care provider is in the business of saving lives. And vaccines save lives. They are, in fact, the key to saving lives. With COVID-19 deaths rising again, experts are now referring to it as a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” That’s because 99.5 percent of COVID deaths occur among those who are unvaccinated.
In a statement, Mercy said it respects differences of opinion about the COVID-19 vaccine and co-workers’ rights to assemble and make their voices heard, but they are compelled “to protect their co-workers, patients and communities.”
Mercy’s position on mandatory vaccines comes amid a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. due to the delta variant and new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks in certain situations.
The resurgence of the virus has led to a shift in thinking among many corporate leaders on mandatory masking and vaccinations. According to Reuters, companies like Walmart, Target and McDonald’s have reinstated mask mandates.
Others are going further, requiring employees to be vaccinated, including some tech giants and Wall Street banks. A few U.S. airlines are telling workers they must get inoculated, the Wall Street Journal reports.
Restaurants and bars across the country are starting to require customers to prove they have been vaccinated.
Although the majority of businesses outside of the health care sector are not requiring vaccinations, that could change if COVID-19 cases continue to climb and employers seek to protect their co-workers, customers and the community at large just as Mercy has done.
That could spark more protests like the one here on Thursday. It also will likely trigger more anger from business, government and health care leaders who are increasingly frustrated with the tens of millions of Americans still refusing to get them, endangering themselves and their communities and fueling the virus’ spread as The Washington Post pointed out recently.
To be sure, the divisions in the country over vaccinations and a largely preventable disease aren’t going away anytime soon.