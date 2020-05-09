Ask a younger person today what V-E Day means. Over the recent decade we’ve asked that question among people 50 years old on down to recent college graduates. Most didn’t know what V-E Day means. That’s not surprising because once we asked a recent high school graduate who won World War II? She didn’t know!
For those of us who lived during World War II, we can never forget that war. For the World War II military veterans who are still with us, V-E Day and V-J Day have lasting memories.
V-E Day was Friday, May 8, which in 1945 was the day that Germany surrendered unconditionally to end the war in Europe. V-J Day followed. Sept. 2, 1945, when the Japanese surrendered to Allied Forces in a ceremony on the USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay to officially end the fighting in the Pacific Theatre of Operations. It was the end of World War II, the greatest war ever!
In the first issue of The Missourian after V-E Day in May 1945, the front page lead story read: “The people of Washington observed V-E Day quietly, many of them on their knees and with heads bowed, offering prayers of thanksgiving, that one phase of the war had ended and imploring God that the other would end soon.
“There was no confetti throwing, no celebrating, no hilarity. The streets in town were deserted the greater part of the day. The stores and taverns and factories and most of the other places of business were closed for the day.
“The official announcement that the war in Europe had ended did not come as a surprise — it seemed more anti-climax. The people were expecting it, and had been expecting it for days.”
In an editorial by Publisher James L. Miller, Sr., he wrote: “The people of Washington observed V-E Day in a sane and sensible manner. The places of business and factories closed for the day when President Truman officially announced Tuesday morning (May 8) that the Germans had surrendered unconditionally, but there was no celebrating in the accepted sense of the word. Instead, the people bowed their heads in prayers of thanksgiving that one phase of the war was over, and prayed for a speedy end of the war against the Japs and total victory.”
A picture on the front page of The Missourian showed people kneeling in prayer at St. Francis Borgia Church. Other churches were open for prayers also. Special services at churches were planned for the coming Sunday.
There was a front page story about Cpl. Othmar Jasper, explaining that he had been wounded for a second time in combat action in Germany, according to word received by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Joseph Jasper. Mr. Jasper still is living. He will observe his 100th birthday this summer. He was wounded the first time in Germany Dec. 7, 1944. The story said he had been in the Army for three years and overseas since February 1944. At that time, Othmar had four of his brothers serving in the Army.
The Missourian was filled with stories about men and women serving in the Armed Forces. In issues around V-E Day, there were stories about how Pfc. Richard C. Kissinger killed 20 Japanese soldiers in a firefight on the island of Okinawa.
There was another story about an Army soldier from Krakow, Francis H. Peters, who was recuperating from battle wounds in the Philippines. Then there was a story about Pfc. Melvin Pehle, who came home for a leave and the fact that he lost a pound a day while a prisoner of the Germans.
Mrs. Edison Warnebold, Labadie, received word that her husband, Pfc. Edison Warnebold, had been seriously wounded in fighting on Okinawa. He had been in the Army for 18 months and overseas for a year. Then there was the story about Capt. Eugene H. Rennick, who was killed in action in the Philippines. He had been in the Army since June of 1941.
Stories such as these were common in The Missourian during World War II days from 1941 up to V-J Day in September of 1945.
Unfortunately, V-E Day and V-J Day don’t mean much to today’s and past generations. They are fading. Time can be deadly to past years and days we should remember because they mean so much in America’s history.
Of the 16,112,566 Americans who were in the military during World War II, fewer than 400,000 are with us today.