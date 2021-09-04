The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories, including the General Motors plant in Wentzville, which will shut down for two weeks, according to The Associated Press.
GM blamed the shutdowns on the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID-19-related restrictions.
Industry analysts say the delta variant of the coronavirus has hit employees at chip factories in southeast Asia hard, forcing some plants to close. That’s exacerbated a chip shortage that was starting to improve earlier in the summer.
The economic reality is the world is in the grips of a global chip shortage because demand for semiconductors is surging far beyond capacity for supply. The shortage is causing a ripple effect, crippling all kind of businesses, but it is impacting the auto industry the worst.
How bad is it? Automakers reported that U.S. dealers had just under a million new vehicles on their lots in August, 72 percent lower than the 3.58 million in August 2019, according to the AP.
Franklin County auto dealer lots support these statistics. There are lots of empty spaces where vehicles used to be parked. Car dealers have dealt with inventory shortages before but nothing like this. They are struggling to get their hands on inventory.
Local consumers are feeling the pinch of this global economic phenomenon.
The combination of scarce inventory, low interest rates, a strong economic recovery and robust consumer demand has created a frenzy for new and used vehicles that some are calling “insane.”
The New York Times reported some dealers are calling and emailing former customers, offering to buy back cars they sold a year or two earlier because demand for used vehicles is as strong as it is for new cars, if not stronger. Used car prices are up about 45 percent over the past year, according to government data published this week. New car and truck prices are up about 5 percent over the past year. You can still buy new and used cars, but the buying experience is vastly different than it was a year ago.
The issues caused by the semiconductor shortage in the U.S. auto industry raise serious concerns about its impact on other industries and national security.
Semiconductors are the foundation of everything from weapons systems to technologies used daily by consumers and all kinds of businesses. The current shortage has exposed gaps and vulnerabilities across the global semiconductor supply system, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Although American companies are still prominent throughout the semiconductor industry, most chip production has moved out of the U.S. to southeast Asia, including China. That is a real concern.
President Joe Biden recently ordered federal agencies assess the reasons for the potential scarcity of many materials essential to national security, including semiconductors. He also has called for a $50 billion investment in the semiconductor industry, and the Senate has called for significant increases in funding for research and development.
That is a start. But all you need to do is drive by a local car dealership lot to appreciate why we need a more vigorous national strategy to prevent future computer chip shortages — preferably a strategy predicated on more U.S. production of semiconductors.